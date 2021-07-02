Weather

Gloomy weather not dampening spirits at the Jersey shore as holiday weekend begins

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gloomy weather not dampening spirits at the Jersey shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Despite a cloudy start to the 4th of July weekend, many families told Action News they wanted to make the most of their trip to the Jersey shore.

John Alvarez of Doylestown said that's why he and his family still took a dip in the water.

"The water's good though, after you jump in it's really good, you don't even feel the cold anymore," he said.

RELATED: Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2021
EMBED More News Videos

The Philadelphia region is getting ready to celebrate Independence Day 2021.



Ed Schneider, the captain of Wildwood Beach Patrol, said there will be more lifeguards on duty this weekend to keep everyone safe, since a big crowd is expected despite the weather.

"Into the weekend we're going to have some storms and they generally generate the rip currents," said Schneider.

On Wildwood's boardwalk there were plenty of people looking for fun activities, like playing at the arcades.

"We are going to cash our tickets in, and get a gummy pizza," said Jessica Keck from Kutztown.

RELATED: Record road travel expected as traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels
EMBED More News Videos

Travelers in the Philadelphia region should expect more company and delays during the 4th of July holiday weekend.



In Ocean City, some folks were relaxing on the sand, or taking a dip in the water. There were lots of people on the boardwalk, where many families have been munching on the essentials like pizza, fries, water ice, and ice cream.

"The weather doesn't really stop people from coming up here," said Katie McDonnell, who works at Kohr Bros.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwildwoodocean cityjersey shorejuly 4th
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News