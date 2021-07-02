Gloomy weather not dampening spirits at the Jersey shore as holiday weekend begins

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10844777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Philadelphia region is getting ready to celebrate Independence Day 2021.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Despite a cloudy start to the 4th of July weekend, many families told Action News they wanted to make the most of their trip to the Jersey shore.John Alvarez of Doylestown said that's why he and his family still took a dip in the water."The water's good though, after you jump in it's really good, you don't even feel the cold anymore," he said.Ed Schneider, the captain of Wildwood Beach Patrol, said there will be more lifeguards on duty this weekend to keep everyone safe, since a big crowd is expected despite the weather."Into the weekend we're going to have some storms and they generally generate the rip currents," said Schneider.On Wildwood's boardwalk there were plenty of people looking for fun activities, like playing at the arcades."We are going to cash our tickets in, and get a gummy pizza," said Jessica Keck from Kutztown.In Ocean City, some folks were relaxing on the sand, or taking a dip in the water. There were lots of people on the boardwalk, where many families have been munching on the essentials like pizza, fries, water ice, and ice cream."The weather doesn't really stop people from coming up here," said Katie McDonnell, who works at Kohr Bros.