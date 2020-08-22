Frankford double shooting leaves 1 man shot in the neck, arm; listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More violence continues as Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting Friday in the city's Frankford section.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the 4300 block of Penn Street.

Police say the shooting happened on the porch of the house. A 25-year-old Hispanic male was shot twice in the left shoulder. He is listed in stable condition at Frankford Hospital.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the left arm and once in the neck. That victim walked to Frankford Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

He is currently being transferred to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital officials say.

No word yet on any arrest made at this time.
