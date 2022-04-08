police officer shot

Officials now say gunman in Frankford shootout was killed by police gunfire

SEPTA police officer Ervis Onuz was shot in the abdomen while trying to shield another officer during the firefight.
Video shows shootout between officers, gunman in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the gunman who allegedly shot a SEPTA police officer and three other people earlier this week died by police gunfire and not by suicide, as previously reported by investigators.

That gunman from Wednesday night's incident has been identified as 18-year-old Zyhiem Hartman.

Police released the following update on the case Friday:

"As part of the ongoing investigation, it is currently believed that the decedent's gunshot wound to the head was not self-inflicted, and was caused by shots fired from discharging officers at some point during the exchange of gunfire between the decedent and discharging officers."

The incident started around 7 p.m. Wednesday after officers heard 8 to 9 gunshots near Arrott and Griscom streets. Officers located an armed suspect later identified as Hartman.

Police say Hartman led officers on a chase before he barricaded himself inside the Renehan House Apartments on Leiper Street. That's when the gunfire rang out.

SEPTA police officer Ervis Onuz was shot in the abdomen while trying to shield another officer during the firefight. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police revealed on Friday that in addition to two female shooting victims, a third male was also shot by the gunman sometime Wednesday evening. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video obtained by Action News shows the moment officers shut down the Frankford neighborhood near Leiper Street. You can see officers taking cover as the gunfire rang out from an upper bedroom.

Seven Philadelphia police officers exchanged gunfire with Hartman prior the arrival of SWAT units, but none were injured.

Around 8 p.m., Hartman was found dead inside the home. Authorities say the shooter had a Glock with 15 rounds that were emptied.

The injured SEPTA officer is 28 years old. He has been on the force for three years.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released this statement on the incident:

"The decision to utilize deadly force is the most serious action a police officer can undertake. During this incident, four innocent people were shot. The fact that this occurred in the area of a busy transportation hub and neighborhood makes it even more harrowing. I hope for the full recovery of these four victims, and remain grateful that there were not additional injuries to civilians and responding officers. As with all officer involved shootings, we will ensure that a thorough, complete and objective investigation takes place."
