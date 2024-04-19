Man shot to death just blocks from his home in Philadelphia's Frankford section: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunmen murdered a 29-year-old man on a Philadelphia street, just a block from his home in the city's Frankford section.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at Arrott and Penn streets.

They fired off four shots at close range, striking the victim in his back and his chest.

Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say a real-time crime camera picked up grainy images of at least one of the killers.

Police say no arrests have been made.

