Shelter-in-place issued in Franklin Township due to search for suspect

Police urge residents to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious in the area of Our Lady of Mercy Academy.

Friday, September 1, 2023 4:26AM
Shelter-in-place issued in NJ due to search for suspect
Franklin Township police issue shelter-in-place order due to search for suspect wanted in Atlantic County

FRANKLIN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A shelter-in-place remains in effect in Franklin Township, Gloucester County in the area of Main Road and Catawba Avenue.

It was issued Thursday night in connection with the search for a suspect wanted out of Atlantic County.

According to Gloucester County Emergency Management, the individual may be armed.

The suspect was described as a 52-year-old Hispanic man, who is 5'5" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans.

Police urge residents to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious in the area of Our Lady of Mercy Academy.

Further details on the wanted man were not released.

