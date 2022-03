WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey residents in Washington Township can get free Uber rides home from local bars and restaurants.The township says the program works.When it operated from 2017 to 2019, there was a 12% decrease in DWI arrests.The free rides are available seven days a week, beginning at 9 p.m.There is no cost to the taxpayers of Washington Township.The program is funded by donations.