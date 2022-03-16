Police: Man gunned down while carrying baby in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was shot and killed with carrying an infant on Tuesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. near Hawthorne and Harrison streets in the city's Frankford section.Police say a man in his 30s was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.The infant was in a baby carrier at the time of the shooting. Police have not said if the infant suffered any injuries.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.