What will make gas prices come down? Experts have their eye on 2 things

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are two things experts have their eye on right now to determine what happens to prices at the pump.And since oil is globally traded, what happens across the world hits us in the wallet."If Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to ramp up production, particularly Saudi Arabia, that will moderate prices. And certainly, the volatility in the market will subside if there is a resolution in Ukraine. No question whatsoever," said Scott Jackson, visiting professor at Villanova University.There is immense volatility in the markets ultimately keeping prices at the pump high, although we have seen a slight decline in the last few days."The effect of releasing oil from the reserve is having an effect. Not only in the US, but also other countries released about 30 million additional barrels."But for now, we are feeling the effects of the volatility in every direction it seems. Food costs more to buy and transport."In Pennsylvania, 96% of manufactured tonnage is transported by truck. Diesel costs are going into the prices of everything you find on the shelves. Eighty-eight percent of communities in Pennsylvania rely exclusively on trucks to transport their goods," said Rebecca Oyler, the president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association.Flying costs more too.On Tuesday, Delta announced a fare increase of $15 to $20 each way in the second quarter to make up for rising fuel costs.But why don't gas prices come down as quickly as they go up?"I think some refineries are trying to make up for lost revenue. They may be trying to get some money," said Jackson.He also says refineries actually lose money when the price of oil is too high.