marijuana

New Jersey now accepting applications to operate legal marijuana dispensaries

On Tuesday, New Jersey began accepting applications to operate dispensaries, which will be permitted to sell marijuana.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ now accepting applications to operate legal marijuana dispensaries

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey is taking the next step to legally sell marijuana.

On Tuesday, the state began accepting applications to operate dispensaries, which will be permitted to sell marijuana.

Applicants who are women, minorities and veterans will get reviewed and approved first, as well as from those who have been convicted of marijuana offenses and people from lower-income communities.

Governor Phil Murphy has suggested dispensaries could be in operation by this summer.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstrentonmarijuanabusinessnew jersey newsgovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
SC teacher fired after student pulls weed gummies from prize box
Senate Democrats unveil proposal to federally decriminalize marijuana
Sha'Carri Richardson promises to be world champ -- next year
TOP STORIES
Teens accidentally shoot grandmother inside home: Police
Police investigate gas station carjacking at gunpoint in Germantown
Is the US about to experience another COVID uptick? What experts say
Scientists watching new COVID sub-strains causing spikes abroad
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
Older brother, 2nd man charged in shooting death of 4-year-old
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Show More
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin expected to be deported
Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
NYC museum stabbing suspect arrested in Philly: Police
Philly region police chiefs meet to discuss officer shortages
Philly flag company experiences uptick in orders for Ukrainian flags
More TOP STORIES News