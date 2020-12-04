Arts & Entertainment

One-on-one: Philadelphia rapper Freeway talks family, meeting Joe Biden with 6abc's Sharrie Williams

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Musical artist and Philadelphia rapper Freeway has been around the world and accrued a long list of accolades in his 20-year career. But there's one thing he's most proud of.

"Being a father is definitely the biggest accomplishment I have achieved," he said.

In his first major music video for his hit song "What We Do," Freeway's son Jihad and his daughter Harmony were right there - only toddlers then.

They grew into kind-hearted, loving young adults, but there have been tremendous health challenges.

His daughter Harmony, now 20, was diagnosed with cancer in September.

And one month, later on October 28, Freeway's son Jihad died of complications of accidental drug intoxication.

The 20-year-old had battled opioid addiction for two years.

"As a father, you always have high hopes for your children and expect your children to be successful, have successful lives. You never expect to have to bury a child," Freeway said.

Freeway noticed the changes in his son's behavior and sought professional help. Jihad spent time in a treatment facility earlier this year to address his mental illness and opioid use. He was doing well when things took a turn.

"It's been hard for me, hard for my family. It's rough but we are dealing with it," he said.

Philly rapper Freeway sat down for a one-on-one interview with 6abc's Sharrie Williams.



After Jihad's passing, Freeway got a surprising call from the office of President-elect Joe Biden.

A father who also knows the pain of supporting a son struggle with addiction.

"At that moment it was stripped away. It was two fathers, two men. I didn't even see color, I seen a father that dealt with what I dealt with before me and I felt his embrace and his sincerity," Freeway said.

"I look forward to working with him and trying to strategize and find ways to help our community the best that I can."
