Mother of Eagles player offers reward for return of stolen dog

The dog was taken back in October at the Target on Castor Avenue in Port Richmond.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tralee-Hale Ringo is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of her dog.

"I know that she's scared. I know that she misses me," Hale-Ringo said.

Hale-Ringo, 44, is the mother of Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo and her 10-year-old Shih Tzu, Mila.

Back on October 28, the Philadelphia woman says she went to Target on Castor Avenue in Port Richmond with Mila to pick up Halloween candy when someone took her dog.

PICTURED: Tralee-Hale Ringo pictured with 10-year-old Shih Tzu, Mila.

"I'm lost without my daughter," Hale Ringo said. "I'm just in shock and I'm just lost. She's been my best friend for the past 10 years. I overcame breast cancer and she was right by my side the entire time."

Philadelphia police released surveillance video and pictures of suspects they're looking to identify in connection with the crime. It appears to be four adults, one with a small child in tow.

The alleged theft happened at the Target on Castor Avenue in Port Richmond. Hale-Ringo says she was separated from Mila outside the bathroom.

RAW VIDEO: Surveillance video shows the suspects wanted for stealing a dog from a Target store in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

"I just kind of rushed in there and opened the door and she just didn't clear the door. There was no question in my mind that she'd be waiting for me on the other side of the door. And when she wasn't, I knew right away that something had happened," Hale Ringo said.

"She's so well behaved, she's so well trained ... theft never crossed my mind," she added.

The dog was equipped with an external tracking device, but Hale-Ringo says it was discarded near the 2800 block of Aramingo Avenue, and that's Mila's last known location more than a month ago.

PICTURED: Police are searching for these suspects in connection with the theft of a dog in October at the Target in Port Richmond.

Hale-Ringo says Mila would accompany her almost everywhere and she remains hopeful she'll get her back.

"No questions asked, please turn her into the police department," Hale-Ringo said.

"I'm just hoping that the individuals who took her will hear this message and understand how much I love her and miss my dog, and hopefully they'll just have a heart and return her. I just have high hopes that these people have a heart."

If members of the public know anything about this case or recognize the individuals alleged to be involved, authorities ask they give East Detectives a call.