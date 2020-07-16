Hazard pay to be made available for frontline workers in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Pennsylvania, help is on the way for those dedicated workers helping us get through the pandemic on the front lines.
Governor Tom Wolf is putting $50 million of the state's federal CARES funding toward hazard pay for workers.
He talked about the program while visiting a Giant grocery store in Harrisburg on Thursday afternoon.
Full-time employees making less than $20 an hour are eligible for up to $1,200.
There is aid for part-time workers too.
The money will be distributed through employers, who need to apply by the end of the month.
"In the fight against COVID-19, our front-line workers have put themselves at risk every day in order to continue to provide life-sustaining services to their fellow Pennsylvanians, and this funding will increase their pay in recognition of those sacrifices," Wolf said in a statement.
The following applicants are eligible to apply:
-Businesses
-Healthcare Non-profits
-Public Transportation Agencies
-Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDO)
Eligible Pennsylvania-based industries include:
-Healthcare and Social Assistance
-Ambulatory Health Care Services
-Hospitals
-Nursing and Residential Care Facilities
-Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation
-Food Manufacturing
-Food Retail Facilities
-Janitorial Services to Buildings and Dwellings
-Security Services for eligible industries listed above and commercial industries that were not closed as a result of the Governor's Business Closure Order
For more information, visit this link at dced.pa.gov
