fuel spill

Large fuel spill in Delaware County under investigation, cleanup efforts underway

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Fuel spill in Delco under investigation, cleanup efforts underway

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was an all-hands-on-deck type operation in Brookhaven, Delaware County.

Local police, fire, and state environmental agencies arrived Saturday morning at a Gas-n-Go at the corner of Coebourn Boulevard and Edgemont Avenue after reports of a large fuel spill.

Sources tell Action News an estimated 4,700 gallons spilled after an overnight delivery to the gas station.

How it started remains unclear, officials say.

Spill crews could be seen behind the station working to soak up the saturated earth and keep the spill from seeping into the nearby Chester Creek.

Some homeowners said the smell began late Friday evening.

"I thought it was something in the house. I thought my oil tank had leaked or something with my heater," said one homeowner named Rick.

By Saturday, the smell spanned several blocks beyond the gas station down West Brookhaven Road.

Small streams were left contaminated by the spill.

"They found some dead animals, obviously all the aquatic life, the amphibians they're all dead. It's not a live stream anymore," Rick said.

Borough officials, including the mayor and emergency management director, arrived to assess the damage and said the spill appeared to be contained.

"We are just asking residents right now if they have any concerns or any issues to call 911. We'll send out the fire department and police department to investigate," said Councilmember Cherie Heller.

Officials also said the gas station owners, who also arrived on site, were cooperating with authorities.

"This is just not a few hours. This is going to take a little bit," Heller said.

Police have asked the public to keep children and pets away from any runoff as a precaution.

Officials are confident there was no immediate danger associated with the spill.

EMBED More News Videos

It was an all-hands-on-deck type operation in Brookhaven, Pa. An estimated 4,700 gallons spilled after an overnight delivery to the gas station.



"We've got a school impacted. We've got residents impacted," said Leanne Krueger, who represents the 161 legislative districts.

Krueger says kindergarten graduation is Wednesday at Coebourn Elementary but will hold class virtual on Monday and Tuesday for now as crews work to assess the area, monitoring air quality, and cleaning up the fuel.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brookhaven boroughhazmatfuel spill
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUEL SPILL
Pipeline developer charged in connection with contamination
Charges filed against gas delivery driver following Delco fuel spill
Kindergarten graduation goes on in-person despite fuel spill
Fuel spill forces Delco school to go virtual for last week of classes
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News