accuweather

How to see February's full snow moon tonight

To casual stargazers, it will also appear full Thursday, the night after its peak.
EMBED <>More Videos

Catch the rise of the Snow Moon on Feb. 16

As the winter nears its end (only one month left to go!), the second full moon of 2022, the snow moon, will shine in the sky Wednesday.

February's snow moon peaked at 11:57 a.m. ET. Try to catch the moon when it rises in the east for some incredible shots when it appears above the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

To casual stargazers, it will also appear full Thursday, the night after its peak.

This full moon has been dubbed the snow moon since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February. It follows January's wolf moon, and the worm moon comes next in March.

Click here to check the forecast in your area for the latest moon-viewing conditions.

2022 full moon schedule, according to NASA


  • Wolf Moon: Monday, Jan. 17
  • Snow Moon: Wednesday, Feb. 16
  • Worm Moon: Friday, March 18
  • Pink Moon: Saturday, April 16
  • Flower Moon: Monday, May 16 (total lunar eclipse)
  • Strawberry Moon: Tuesday, June 14
  • Buck Moon: Wednesday, July 13
  • Sturgeon Moon: Thursday, Aug. 11
  • Harvest Moon: Saturday, Sept. 10
  • Hunter's Moon: Sunday, Oct. 9
  • Beaver Moon: Tuesday, Nov. 8 (total lunar eclipse)
  • Cold Moon: Wednesday, Dec. 7
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Milder Today; Near Record Warmth Tomorrow
Catch first full moon of 2022 Monday night
6abc Newsletters - Subscribe TODAY
Governor Murphy declares State of Emergency for South Jersey
TOP STORIES
Philly drops vaccine mandate for dining, unveils COVID response levels
Bucks County man sought in stepfather's death
Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death
Zoo-a-Thon: Behind the scenes with the Philadelphia Zoo
COVID vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth: CDC study
Girl who vanished in 2019 found alive in hidden room under staircase
NJ, 4 other states report heavy betting on this year's Super Bowl
Show More
James Harden, Sixers and Philly fans are a match made in hoops heaven
Gas prices soar, but Russia-Ukraine crisis could make it worse
Love triangle believed to have led to SW Philly shooting: Police
Breakthrough treatment cures woman of HIV
Gas tanker crashes into New York building, bursts into flames
More TOP STORIES News