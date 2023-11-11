Pa. parents carry late daughter's legacy in a dance scholarship and fundraiser

Isabella Gonzalez was a young girl who lost her life last year due to an undiagnosed heart condition. Her family created Bella's Butterflies to carry on her legacy, and combined her passion for dance and vendor events in their fundraiser.

TORRESDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Fundraiser Vendor Event was held for Isabella Gonzalez, a young girl who passed away last year.

"She was dancing in the home, and she had collapsed," said Amanda Gonzalez, Isabella's mom.

They found Isabella had been living with a heart condition that was undiscovered during her life.

Bella's Butterflies is their organization focused on spreading the word, while hoping for prevention.

"We just want to bring awareness around the SADS heart conditions," said Amanda Gonzalez.

Isabella Gonzalez had two great passions: dancing, and vendor events.

"She was my sidekick. Every vendor event, she was at my side," said Isabella's grandmother, Christina Grasty.

Gathering various vendors from the local community, they sought to raise funds for a dance scholarship in Isabella's name.

"We'll have vendors come and we'll donate the money to Motion N Dance and SUDC so we can keep her name and memory alive," said Grasty.

At Motion N Dance, $3,000 was collected and eight students were given a scholarship in Isabella's name the year prior.

Motion N Dance came to the vendor event, with their students putting on a performance for their departed friend.

"You have to remember that you're dancing for a purpose, and I feel like our purpose now is to dance for Bella Rose," said Isabella's friend, Josetta Krause.

The performance ended with applause, and tears from dancers and Isabella's family.

"She was amazing...we just don't want people to go through what we're going through," said Juany Gonzalez, Isabella's father.

The parents and family of Isabella Gonzalez continue forward with their mission of spreading the word about heart conditions.

"If we can save one person, just by pushing the information that we have learned for our daughter, that's all we want," said Amanda Gonzalez.

For more information about Isabella Gonzalez's story, visit Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood Foundation, or visit Amanda Gonzalez's Instagram.