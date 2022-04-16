funeral

Funeral held for 4-year-old girl accidentally shot, killed in Chester, Pa.

Police say the shooting death is no longer under investigation.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Funeral held for 4-year-old accidentally shot, killed in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A funeral was held Saturday for a 4-year-old girl who was accidentally shot and killed by her 2-year-old brother earlier this month.

Investigators say on April 5, Nevaeh Mallory-Collins and her brother were alone in a car near a gas station on the 900 block of Kerlin Street in Chester, Delaware County.

Investigators say somehow her brother came into control of a gun, which was legally owned.

Mallory-Collins was rushed to Crozer Chester Medical Center but was pronounced dead.

At her funeral, family said "Vae Vae," as they called her, was so excited to start school, and she loved Tik Tok dances and doing her makeup.

They say she was her mom's mini-me and had her dad wrapped around her finger.

"She was so smart and beautiful," said Dayana Willis, who read the obituary.

"Father, we are hurting. We pray that you will allow your peace to comfort us," Pastor Jeremy Brooks prayed. "Finally, she is resting in the care of almighty God."

At her funeral, loved ones remembered her as a girl who loved her family as they mourned her tragic passing.

"If you be honest with God, that's when he can do something with it," Brooks told the grieving audience.

Police say the shooting death is no longer under investigation.

The Delaware County District Attorney's office has also not filed charges at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chesteraccidental shootingfuneral
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNERAL
Final goodbyes for beloved elementary school principal
Funeral held for Pa. State Trooper Branden Sisca
Public viewing held for Trooper Sisca killed in I-95 crash
Final farewell for Pa. State Police trooper killed in I-95 crash
TOP STORIES
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say
Police: Double shooting leaves 1 man dead in South Philly
Police: Shooting leaves teen dead in Hunting Park
10 injured in 7 separate shootings across Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Turning Much Cooler
Crews battle apartment fire in Center City
Communities host anti-violence rallies amid surge in violence
Show More
Man uses iPad locator to track down stolen car, music gear
Police: 1 person in custody after triple shooting in Mantua
20 shot, 5, fatally, during violent 24 hours in Philly
Woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
Rick's Road Trip: Jersey Shore businesses are ready for the summer
More TOP STORIES News