Funeral held for 4-year-old girl accidentally shot, killed in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A funeral was held Saturday for a 4-year-old girl who was accidentally shot and killed by her 2-year-old brother earlier this month.Investigators say on April 5, Nevaeh Mallory-Collins and her brother were alone in a car near a gas station on the 900 block of Kerlin Street in Chester, Delaware County.Investigators say somehow her brother came into control of a gun, which was legally owned.Mallory-Collins was rushed to Crozer Chester Medical Center but was pronounced dead.At her funeral, family said "Vae Vae," as they called her, was so excited to start school, and she loved Tik Tok dances and doing her makeup.They say she was her mom's mini-me and had her dad wrapped around her finger."She was so smart and beautiful," said Dayana Willis, who read the obituary."Father, we are hurting. We pray that you will allow your peace to comfort us," Pastor Jeremy Brooks prayed. "Finally, she is resting in the care of almighty God."At her funeral, loved ones remembered her as a girl who loved her family as they mourned her tragic passing."If you be honest with God, that's when he can do something with it," Brooks told the grieving audience.Police say the shooting death is no longer under investigation.The Delaware County District Attorney's office has also not filed charges at this time.