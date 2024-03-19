Eagles QB Jalen Hurts covers funeral cost for Texas teen killed in shooting

Family members said that Jalen Hurts has been a big help following the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Jarvon Coles.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly helped pay for the funeral expenses of a star football player in Texas.

Family members told our sister station KTRK-TV that Hurts has been a big help following the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Jarvon Coles.

Coles, a North Shore High School star student and defensive linebacker, was gunned down during a house party in Humble, Texas, on March 9.

Jarvon Coles (Rafael Lopez via KTRK-TV) / Jalen Hurts (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

During funeral services over the weekend, a video message from Hurts was played, passing on his condolences to the grieving family. His name was also listed as one of several people to thank in the program, KTRK-TV reports.

Hurts was born in Texas and went to Channelview High School.

According to NFL's Ian Rapoport, Hurts decided to pay for the funeral after reading about the killing of Coles, who attended a rival high school.

The NFL QB has yet to comment on the meaningful gesture publicly.

No arrests have been made in Coles' murder.