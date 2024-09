Funeral held for fallen Philadelphia corrections officer Robert Gibbs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Wednesday, the law enforcement community came to say a final goodbye to one of their own.

Funeral services took place for corrections officer Robert Gibbs in the Wynnefield Heights section of the city.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker was in attendance.

Gibbs died after collapsing while working at the Detention Center on March 15.

Officials said no foul play was involved.

He was 62 years old.