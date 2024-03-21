Funeral held for Philadelphia rapper Phat Geez after fatal shooting

Family and friends paid their respects to Derrick Gant, or Phat Geez, at the Germantown Masjid.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Funeral services were held on Wednesday for a Philadelphia rapper who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Family and friends paid their respects to 28-year-old Derrick Gant at the Germantown Masjid.

The rapper was known by his stage name Phat Geez.

He was fatally shot in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood on Sunday.

Rapper Meek Mill, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, spoke out about the shooting on social media.

Gant dedicated his life to fighting against gun violence in the city.

He had recently dropped a single called "nogunzone," which was about curbing gun violence in the city.