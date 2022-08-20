Actor Gary Busey facing sex offense charges stemming from incident at South Jersey hotel

Busey has been featured in dozens of films including "Lethal Weapon," "Predator 2," and "The Buddy Holly Story."

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Actor Gary Busey is facing sex offense charges in connection with an incident at the annual Monster Mania Convention in South Jersey, according to police.

It happened back on August 13 while the event was being hosted at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill.

Police confirmed Saturday that Busey, 78, of Malibu, California, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment.

Police did not identify the suspect as the actor, giving an age and hometown that matched those of the actor, the Associated Press reports. An email was sent to them seeking confirmation of the identification and other details.

The actor was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Authorities have not provided further information on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8834.

Busey has been featured in dozens of films including "Lethal Weapon," "Predator 2," and "The Buddy Holly Story."

It wasn't immediately clear if the suspect had an attorney, and a representative for the actor didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.