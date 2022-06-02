Amid rising prices, New York suspends state gas tax. Will our area follow?

OAKLYN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gas prices went up again overnight across the Delaware Valley, according to AAA.As of Thursday, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.71 a gallon. Compare that to $3.04 a year ago.One method of relief being considered in some states: a gas tax holiday.This week, New York state suspended its gas tax through the end of the year, saving consumers 16 cents a gallon."New Jersey should do that. Somebody should do that. It's ridiculous. The prices are way way too high," said Hedva Levin of Cherry Hill.New Jersey's state gas tax is 42.4 cents per gallon.Pennsylvania has one of the highest in the nation at 57.6 cents per gallon, and Delaware's is 23 cents per gallon.Then add a federal gas tax of 18 cents per gallon on top of that.But some say a gas tax holiday comes at a price."What in effect that'll do is reduce the amount of revenue received by the state and federal government to provide the support to repair the roads, tunnels, bridges, provide support for mass transit," said Associate Professor of Accounting Andy Lafond from LaSalle University.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy supports a federal gas tax holiday.Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf also supports waiving the federal gas tax along with phasing out the state's high gas tax, with the intention of replacing it with other forms of funding.Gov. John Carney's office didn't respond Thursday, but this spring Delaware taxpayers were sent $300 rebates in response to rising gas prices and inflation.Drivers say something needs to be done, and soon."It's going to be tough this summer to commute to various vacation destinations," said Dan Snyder of Cherry Hill after spending more than $100 to fill up his pickup truck. "I imagine people are going to be struggling with the prices."