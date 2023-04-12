Gass and Main brings elevated American fare to Haddonfield

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dane DeMarco is expanding their footprint with a new restaurant Gass and Main in Haddonfield.

This comes just over a year after opening BurgerTime in Audubon.

While BurgerTime was DeMarco's "fun in a bun" style restaurant with quirky takes on burgers and dogs, Gass and Main highlights a more serious side of the kitchen.

The menu features DeMarco's take on more traditional items. The Nashville Hot uses oyster mushrooms instead of chicken.

The Salisbury steak features locally sourced bison and the "World's Best Hot Dog" is made with Wagyu beef. The signature dessert has a sparkler lit on top as it's delivered tableside.

DeMarco partnered with their sister to open the space. The 36-seat dining room is decorated with family photos, family heirlooms and original artwork by DeMarco's father.

The BYO is named in honor of where Dane married their wife in Las Vegas.

Gass & Main | Facebook | Instagram

7 Kings Court, Haddonfield, NJ 08033