Port Richmond gastropub Gaul & Co. Malthouse hosting inaugural Love Vintage Flea Market

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) -- A bountiful brunch, drinks, a DJ and rare vintage finds - that's what's on tap this Saturday at Gaul & Co. Malt House, the Port Richmond gastropub which recently moved into an historic church from the 1800s on Indiana Avenue.

They're hosting their inaugural Love Vintage Flea Market.

"We're pitching it as like: Find that one-of-a-kind statement piece that nobody else has," said Matthew Yeck, the owner of Gaul & Co. Malt House. "There will be certain things at this market where you will be the only person in America that has it."

There are up to 30 local vendors coming, like sneakers and streetwear collector R.A.R.E. Garments.

You can also find vintage sports clothing and collectibles from Bucks County Baseball Company, curated old school sportswear by Hustle Threads and Philadelphia-themed apparel and clothing from Philly Phindz.

If you haven't been to Gaul & Co., it is famous for its "Wit-or-Witowski" Kielbasa Cheesesteak.

"We are in the Polish capital of Philadelphia, so we took the kielbasa meat and married it with a Philadelphia sandwich to create the Kielbasa Cheesesteak. To this day, it's our number one seller at the bar, even over beer," said Yeck.

The Love Vintage Flea Market is this Saturday, April 8th, from 12 - 4 p.m.

Owners say they had such a great response from vendors, they now plan to host the event four times a year.