What to do Memorial Day Sunday in Philadelphia

There's plenty to see and do in Philadelphia this Memorial Day weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People spending their holiday weekend around Philadelphia have plenty of fun events to choose from, ranging from exploring the city's history to doing some vintage shopping.

"We're going from the head to the toes," said Leroy Muhammad, showing off vintage shoes he's restored. Better known as "The Shoe Guru" Muhammad is one of 40 vendors showcased at the Liberty Flea Vintage and Artisan Market at Cherry Street Pier.

"Cool breeze coming in here, and also tell people we have the largest landmark in the city so you can't miss it," said Muhammad, owner of Alikhan Supreme Kouture.

The event features vendors selling either vintage items or handmade products.

"You get to meet usually the person that makes the product, so if they make hot sauce, you're going to meet the person that made that hot sauce," said Walter Weber, owner of The Captains' Vintage.

The market is one stop for people enjoying their Memorial Day Sunday on the waterfront. Some used the Delaware River Trail to get in their morning workouts while others enjoyed brunch at one of several restaurants.

Less than a mile away, buses full of people stopped at the National Constitution Center, which had special Memorial Day Weekend programming

"I know that this weekend often signifies the start of summer, barbecues, going to the shore, that sort of thing, but here we're really focusing on the history of the holiday," said Moira Bagley-Smith, the Communications Director.

Visitors could make poppy pins or design their own memorials in recognition of the holiday.

"My grandparents brought me just to see all the historical stuff," said Maddox Tidwell from Kentucky.

He's one of many visitors who traveled in from all over the country to experience the city's history first hand.

"We have to remember our history because by learning about our past we learn about how to make decisions now and how to approach the future," said Edward Heinemann from Prospect Park.