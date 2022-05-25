Two years later, George Floyd's death still sparking change

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Catherine Hicks vividly recalls video two years ago when she first watched George Floyd pleading for his life as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck to restrain him."Here we watched a man murdered in front of our eyes," said Hicks, president of the Philadelphia Branch NAACP.The moment of George Floyd's death breathed new life into calls for police reform."It was kind of like it just snapped, and people were tired of it, like, 'Yo, this just keeps on happening,'" said Isamel Jiminez, organizing member of Black Lives Matter Philly.Members of Black Lives Matter Philly had been calling for change for years. But Floyd's murder sparked expanded support as protests spilled into the streets."When George Floyd happened, it was just like a call to action for a lot of folks," said Jiminez.Across the country, Google searches show that interest in Black Lives Matter spiked right after George Floyd's death.The 6ABC Data Team found, in June of 2020, 67% of people expressed support for Black Lives Matter.As of last fall, that number was 55%-- perhaps indicative of the challenge to keep the momentum sparked by George Floyd."It fades over time," said Jiminez. "Folks return to their regular lives. Folks start to think, 'Oh, how can I get involved in different ways?'"On Wednesday, there was progress in one area that protestors have demanded as President Biden signed an executive order on police reform alongside members of George Floyd's family.The order requires federal police to revise "use of force" policies.It also creates a national registry for officers who have been fired for misconduct."This being on the anniversary of George Floyd definitely lets us know that we are being considered and our rights are being considered," said Hicks.The Philadelphia Branch NAACP considers Biden's executive order a step in the right direction but, by no means, a full solution."We are constantly looking at ways to make sure our citizens are being protected," said Hicks.She wants the changes in Biden's executive order, which focuses primarily on federal authorities, to apply to local police.Philadelphia Branch NAACP hopes to meet with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw soon.Black Lives Matter Philly, meantime, has expand and established itself and its interests outside of the national organization.A major focus for the local organization now is bettering the lives of people in the Philadelphia area."We have issues around housing in Philadelphia," said Jiminez of other goals for BLM Philly.Groups like Black Lives Matter Philly and the NAACP say they will continue to push for change, as George Floyd's murder sparked a movement."To make sure that these things don't happen again," said Hicks.