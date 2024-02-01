Gun missing after it was stolen from student inside Philadelphia high school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gun is missing after authorities say it was stolen when a student brought it into Philadelphia's George Washington High School on Tuesday.

Parents were informed of the incident on Wednesday, which is raising questions about the school's security protocols.

Though the school has security checks at the front door, a letter detailing the events from the school's principal says that the student hid the gun outside near another door. The student then walked through security and went back to retrieve the gun with the help of a lookout.

The district says after school, the gun was stolen from the student by another child and it has not been recovered.

There was a brief lockdown at the school on Tuesday, but students told Action News they weren't sure why.

No one has been charged, but the investigation is ongoing.

