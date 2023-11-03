Elementary school janitor in NJ accused of contaminating food, utensils with bleach & bodily fluids

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An elementary school janitor in New Jersey is facing a list of charges, including child endangerment, for allegedly contaminating food and utensils with both bleach and bodily fluids.

Twenty-five-year-old Giovanni Impellizzeri, of Vineland, is also charged with aggravated assault and tampering with food.

Impellizzeri was employed by the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield School District.

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, state police were contacted by school authorities on Monday after receiving tips about social media posts that allegedly depicted Impellizzeri performing sex acts with what are described as "inanimate objects "at the school.

The investigation revealed Impellizzeri allegedly contaminated food products and utensils in the school cafeteria with bodily fluids that, prosecutors say, include saliva, urine and feces.

In one incident, police say Impellizzeri sprayed bleach into a container of cucumbers with the intent of harming children.

In another incident, police say Impellizzeri touched his private areas and spit on bread that was then put back into a container to be served to students.

Prosecutors say Impellizzeri did all of this while employed by the school, where he has worked since September 2019.

Investigators say they are trying to determine exactly when the alleged acts occurred.

The school district is working with the Department of Health to ensure utensils, food preparation areas and surfaces have been sanitized and the food in question has been discarded.

The prosecutor's office says it is also collecting samples from Impellizzeri to see if any diseases could have been transmitted.

Once that has been determined, prosecutors say the next steps will be provided by the health department.

Action News has reached out to the school district for comment.