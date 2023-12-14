Video shows suspect bringing child along during attempted burglary in Roxborough

"It was kind of really sad for a child to be involved in something like that," the business owner said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted burglary in which the would-be burglar brought a young child with him.

Surveillance video shows the suspect trying to break into the truck bed toolbox at Fountain Street Auto in Roxborough. He wasn't able to get in, but what's most concerning is the age of the person who was with him.

"He was showing him what he was doing and had him involved in the situation. It was kind of really sad for a child to be involved in something like that," said Fountain Street Auto owner Brian Bishara.

Bishara checked his cameras after he noticed a parked truck in his lot with damage to the built-in toolbox.

"We noticed that there was bars hanging out of the toolbox," he said.

Video from the night of December 7 shows the suspect and child ride into the shop's parking lot at 10:49 p.m. on a dirtbike.

After rolling some scrap tires through the lot, the adult - who was wearing a ski mask - placed a helmet on the child, potentially to conceal his face from cameras.

The two then hop into the bed of a parked truck, grabbing tools left there to try and pry the toolbox open.

"It definitely did not look good. In the video, he had him pretty involved. He was in the toolbox, looking at what was going on, how to do it, all the different actions he was making," said Bishara.

It was a long process. They spent about a half hour working on it. In total, police say there was about $500 worth of damage.

The adult suspect could be facing additional charges considering the fact he brought a child along with him.

"In addition to the attempted theft and criminal mischief charges we would be looking to add charges of endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of the morals of a minor," said Captain John Craig of Northwest Detectives.

