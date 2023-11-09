Disturbing new details revealed as NJ school janitor accused of tainting food appears in court

Disturbing new details revealed as NJ school janitor appears in court

Giovanni Impellizzeri was employed by the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield School District.

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Cumberland County, New Jersey elementary school janitor appeared in court on Thursday morning for a detention hearing as new disturbing details were revealed in the case.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, of Vineland, is accused of violating and contaminating school food and property in a number of vile ways. He is also charged with Distribution of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

Authorities say Impellizzeri did not manufacture the child pornography, but it was in his possession and it was distributed to others.

A judge has ordered him to be held behind bars until his next court appearance.

Officials say Impellizzeri was employed by the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield School District.

Back on October 31, he was arrested after authorities alleged he contaminated food and utensils with both bleach and bodily fluid.

During his Thursday morning court appearance, the Cumberland County Assistant Prosecutor said Impellizzeri admitted in a chatroom on the Telegram app that he mixed feces into taco meat at the school.

Prosecutors said video from the suspect's phone showed him using a dish sponge from the teachers' lounge to wipe urinals and toilets. He is then seen putting the sponge back in the lounge.

Another video allegedly showed Impellizzeri rubbing hoagie rolls on his private areas before placing them back into a container.

Police say Impellizzeri also sprayed bleach into a container of cucumbers with the intent of harming children.

In a chatroom, Impellizzeri wrote that he did these sort of things as "a sexual fetish." He also allegedly said he was doing "the devil's work," prosecutors said.

"It is clear that this defendant has no regard for the safety or well-being of the community at large," said Lindsey Seidel, an assistant prosecutor.

Prosecutors say Impellizzeri did all of this while employed by the school, where he had worked since September 2019.

"It is clear that the videos were recorded on at least three separate dates within the school. But, his admissions and the messages indicate that this has been going on for a much longer period of time," Seidel said.

Authorities believe he tainted the food between October 26 and 30.

The Cumberland County Health Department conducted testing and it was determined Wednesday that Impellizzeri did not pose any health risks.

"Additional tests are pending, and it is possible, but unlikely, that recommendations may change within the next week," the health department said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Impellizzeri also allegedly urinated at a tanning salon in the community.

"He is a substantial risk to the community at large," said Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo.

Impellizzeri's public defender Emily Bell said he has a long history of mental health issues and has been treated for a long period of time. Impellizzeri has no criminal past, she said.

Impellizzeri could face 10 to 20 years behind bars.