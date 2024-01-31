Giovanni's & Sons brings regional styles of pizza to Royersford

Giovanni's & Sons Pizzeria features styles from across the nation, with Detroit, Chicago Style and Old Forge topping the menu.

Giovanni's & Sons Pizzeria features styles from across the nation, with Detroit, Chicago Style and Old Forge topping the menu.

Giovanni's & Sons Pizzeria features styles from across the nation, with Detroit, Chicago Style and Old Forge topping the menu.

Giovanni's & Sons Pizzeria features styles from across the nation, with Detroit, Chicago Style and Old Forge topping the menu.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This pizza spot in the 'burbs gives new meaning to the word 'variety'.

Giovanni's & Sons Pizzeria is a family affair going 20 years strong in Royersford.

Owner John Conigliaro says he likes to try different styles, to keep his cooking creativity on point.

He makes a Chicago Tavern style, a Detroit style, and most recently an Old Forge style - from the town in Northeastern Pennsylvania of the same name.

John and his family, who all work there together, are very connected to their community, even asking customers to name some flavors for new pizzas -- like the "You Burrata Be Kidding Me".

Giovanni's & Sons Pizzeria | Facebook

466 Main Street, Royersford, PA 19468

610-948-3693