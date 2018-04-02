Girl, 14, dies after being shot and stabbed in Croydon, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl, 14, dies after being shot and stabbed in Croydon, Pa. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

CROYDON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A 14-year-old girl has died after she was shot and stabbed multiple times inside a Bucks County home.

The district attorney's office said the girl was pronounced dead on Monday morning St. Christopher's Hospital in Philadelphia, where she had been admitted in extremely critical condition after the assault.

An investigation into the assault continues, the D.A. said. No charges have been filed.

Authorities say the girl's parents returned to their home on Sycamore Avenue in the Croydon section of Bristol Township around 6:30 p.m. Friday to find their daughter seriously injured.

Meanwhile, their 20-year-old nephew was later found along State Road in Bensalem with what was described by police as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the throat. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

EMBED More News Videos

Police investigate 'vicious assault' on juvenile in Croydon. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 31, 2018.



There was no further word on the circumstances of this incident.

Police ask that anyone with information, or who may have surveillance video from the Croydon or Bensalem locations, contact the Crime Tip Line at 215-788-8289 or Detective Tim Fuhrmann at 267-812-3049.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsassaultteenagershootingstabbingCroydon
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police investigate 'vicious assault' on teen in Croydon
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News