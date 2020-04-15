feel good

Girl hit by car at bus stop in Springfield Township gets special homecoming

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Familiar faces line Talbot Court in Media, Pennsylvania to welcome Jayzlyn Yeboah to her new home.

The second-grader was just released from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Tuesday after six months in the hospital.

She was critically injured last October when a driver sped through a school bus stop, hitting her while she crossed the street.

"Nightmares... a whole lot," said Dickson Yeboah. "I cannot tell what you what we've been through for the past six months."

"I just feel like I'm going to cry right now because Jayzlyn was going that day partially dead in an ambulance. So if today by God's grace Jayzlyn is riding in dad's car, it's just marvelous. It's a miracle," said Afia Johnson.

Jayzlyn's brain injuries were so severe, doctor's thought she'd never walk or speak again.

"I'm so happy to be home," said Jayzlyn who is undergoing speech and physical therapy. She's determined to beat the odds.

Her family hopes that once the stay at home order is lifted they can have a larger celebration to welcome her home.
