Man accused of dunking head in pickle jar being sought by Glassboro police

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are trying to find a man at the center of an apparent social media stunt.

Glassboro police shared these pictures of the man who they say walked into the Heritage store and dunked his head into a large bin of pickles.

The store then had to remove the pickles for sanitary reasons.

Police say he was recording himself as he did it, making them believe he was doing it to then post on social media for attention.

It got attention from investigators who now hope to track him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call 856-881-1500 or email cbernardo@glassboropd.org.