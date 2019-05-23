Glenolden man allegedly linked to drug overdose death arrested

By George Solis
GLENOLDEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities announced the arrest of a Glenolden man linked to a deadly overdose Thursday in Delaware County.

Ricky Latimer faces charges for allegedly dealing fentanyl-laced cocaine.

D.A. Kat Copeland said Latimer's arrest comes at the conclusion of a three-month investigation conducted with her office as well as the Collingdale Police Department.

Latimer faces drug delivery charges, involuntary manslaughter, and illegal use of a communication facility.

The drug delivery charge carrying with it a statutory max of up to 20 to 40 years in state prison.

Authorities say they all stemmed from the death of the man police say Latimer was dealing the drugs to.

Copeland says their investigation found that between late November of last year and February of this year Latimer delivered drugs on at least ten separate occasions.

The D.A. also issued a warning to drug dealers and reminded people about the dangers of fentanyl.

"People buy illicit drugs on the street whether that be cocaine, methamphetamines, or heroin. They have no idea what deadly combination of drugs the distributors have used. Fentanyl is highly addictive and is used to treat pain and the terminally ill. The combination of cocaine exponentially increases the potency of both drugs. He preyed upon a victim's weakness and desperation taking advantage of his struggle with substance use disorder, in this case, Latimer repeatedly delivered drugs for profit in exchange for a man's life," she said.
