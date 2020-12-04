GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person has died after a shooting in Gloucester Township, New Jersey on Thursday night.
It happened around 5:51 p.m. at a shopping center on the 1100 block of S. Black Horse Pike.
The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital and later pronounced dead.
There was no immediate word on what sparked the shooting or if any arrests were made.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Shooting at Gloucester Township shopping center leaves 1 dead
CRIME
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More