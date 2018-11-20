PACKAGE THEFT

Gloucester Township police using bait package GPS-trackers

Police using bait package GPS-trackers. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 20, 2018.

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
It's that time of year when porch pirates start taking aim at your special holiday deliveries.

But one South Jersey town has a secret weapon to stop them.

Gloucester Township police are deploying decoy packages equipped with GPS-tracking systems as bait.

As soon as the package is swiped and motion is detected, officers are notified so they can track down the thief and arrest them.

Additionally, bicycles implanted with the same GPS device have been left at convenience stores.

Police have made seven arrests since starting these initiatives last year.

Authorities made the announcement about their 'GPS Package And Bicycle Decoy System' just days before Cyber Monday where so many will order packages.


