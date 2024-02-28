'True human parasite': Victim of massive mail theft ring speaks out following arrests of 2 suspects

According to police, the suspects would steal mail from mailboxes all over Chester and Montgomery counties.

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One man is speaking out after two people were arrested in connection with a mail theft ring involving more than 100 victims in Chester and Montgomery counties.

Police arrested Joshua Hartmann and Jessica Zipkin last week after a lengthy investigation.

One of their alleged victims is Dean Peters. He told Action News that when he tried to vote, he found out someone had changed his address.

"I wasn't able to vote, but moreover, I was a little more worried about finances, and whether he had opened up credit cards or what other fraud was going on. Knock on wood, I haven't found anything," said Peters.

Peters discovered that his address was changed to 49 Main Street, Apt. 4 in Spring City, Chester County.

It's the same address where Hartmann and Zipkin live.

According to a criminal complaint, police had been watching the suspects' home at 49 Main Street for some time.

Investigators said they would take the suspects' trash when it was put out and check the contents.

Overall, authorities found 786 pieces of stolen mail involving 143 victims at that address.

According to police, the suspects would steal mail from mailboxes all over Chester and Montgomery counties, including credit cards and packages.

"A true human parasite, I guess I should say, living off the benefits of others' hard work," said Peters.

Both suspects face a long list of felony charges. Police from multiple jurisdictions, along with the postal inspector, are involved in the investigation.

"Stealing mail is a federal crime, stealing mail in Pennsylvania is also a state crime," said United States Postal Inspector George Clark.

Clark gave some advice for residents when it comes to leaving mail in their mailboxes.

"If you can try and collect the mail as closely to when the mailman delivered the mail or have a neighbor get it," said Clark.

He also said the best way to tell if your mail has been stolen is to monitor your bank account, as the majority of mail thefts are stolen checks.