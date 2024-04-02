2 arrested for series of package thefts across New Castle County

Authorities say the pair is responsible for 18 thefts between early January and late March.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have arrested two people for allegedly stealing a number of packages from businesses around New Castle County.

Troopers arrested Kevin Grove, 34, and Kimberly King, 31, from Elkton, Maryland, on Sunday.

Authorities say they're responsible for 18 thefts between early January and late March.

The pair allegedly alternated between a Chevrolet Equinox and a GMC Yukon with fake registrations for the thefts.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, troopers say they observed the GMC pulling into the parking lot of Delaware Park in Wilmington.

Troopers recognized the GMC as matching the description of a suspect vehicle involved in several thefts.

When the suspects left the vehicle to enter a casino, troopers discovered the registration for the GMC was fake.

Shortly after the pair entered the casino, Delaware Park security notified troopers that the two were seen exiting toward another parking lot.

The two were last seen running toward a wooded area. Troopers and a K-9 tracked the suspects, who were then taken into custody without incident.

Both face a number of charges, including felony theft and conspiracy.