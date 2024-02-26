2 arrested in connection with massive mail theft scheme in Chester, Montgomery counties

According to police, the suspects would steal mail from mailboxes all over Chester and Montgomery counties.

SPRING CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were arrested in connection with a mail theft ring involving more than 100 victims in Chester County.

Police say they arrested Joshua Hartmann and Jessica Zipkin on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation.

"The cops had the road blocked off and they were out back and were carrying stuff out," recalled Laurie Borzumati, who watched police raid her neighbor's home on Main Street in Spring City, Pennsylvania.

According to the criminal complaint, police had been watching the suspects' home at 49 Main Street.

Investigators would take the suspects' trash when it was put out on the street and check the contents, authorities say.

In total, they found 786 pieces of stolen mail involving 143 victims in the trash.

According to police, Hartmann and Zipkin would steal mail from mailboxes all over Chester and Montgomery counties, including credit cards and packages.

In some instances, police say victims had their addresses changed and credit cards and bank accounts opened in the suspects' names.

All of the addresses were changed to 49 Main Street.

"I see all the mail that used to come here in different names," said Borzumati. "I got, by accident in my mail, licenses that he made in his name, in other people's names."

Police said Hartmann's mailbox had at least eight names attached to it of people who didn't live there.

PennDOT had 19 additional names of people listed there.

Both suspects face a long list of charges. Police from multiple jurisdictions, along with the postal inspector, are involved in the investigation.

They had no comment for Action News on this case.