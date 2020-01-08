GoFundMe scam: Mark D'Amico facing 16-count federal indictment of wire fraud, money laundering

Mark D'Amico, 40, was charged last year along with his then-girlfriend, 29-year-old Katelyn McClure, and 36-year-old Johnny Bobbit.
Prosecutors said the trio fabricated a story, claiming McClure ran out of gas on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia but encountered Bobbitt, who was homeless, who gave up his last $20 to pay for gas.
Prosecutors say Bobbitt, McClure and D'Amico made up a story in 2017 and even faked photos of themselves standing on the street at the scene of the purported exchange.
The trio gained widespread recognition, and more than 14,000 donors contributed over $400,000 through GoFundMe to help Bobbitt. But it was all a scam, Burlington County prosecutors said, intended to enrich the three co-conspirators. GoFundMe has said it refunded the donations.
Last month, D'Amico pleaded guilty to a state charge in connection with the case.
On Wedesday in federal court, D'Amico was indicted on one count each of conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering, as well as on four substantive counts of wire fraud and 10 substantive counts of money laundering.
The charge of wire fraud conspiracy and the four substantive wire fraud charges each carry a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering, as well as five of the substantive money laundering counts, each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The remaining five charges of money laundering charges each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
McClure and Bobbitt have already pleaded guilty to federal and state charges.