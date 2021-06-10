Goldman Sachs orders employees to report COVID vaccination status

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10767346" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Monday was the deadline for employees to get the COVID vaccine or face losing their jobs, which led to a lawsuit involving more than 100 nurses.

NEW YORK -- Goldman Sachs is requiring its U.S. employees to divulge to the company whether they've been vaccinated.The Wall Street bank told workers in a message earlier this week that "it is mandatory that you submit your vaccination status" by Thursday at noon ET. That message was sent only to employees who had not already done so.Goldman Sachs is not requiring proof of vaccination, although its roughly 20,000 U.S. employees must submit the date and maker of the vaccine, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business."Registering your vaccination status allows us to plan for a safer return to the office for all of our people as we continue to abide by local public health measures," read the employee message, which was previously reported on by The New York Times.But Goldman Sachs is not requiring employees to get vaccinated: "While we strongly encourage you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, we understand that the choice to get vaccinated is a personal one," the message said.The move comes as employers grapple with how to get employees back to the office safely, and how often to allow them to work remotely.In early May, Goldman Sachs asked its US employees who had not already returned to the office to be prepared to do so by June 14. Bank executives pledged at the time to offer "flexibility" to allow employees to manage their personal and professional lives.Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent a memo to staffers Wednesday saying employees will be encouraged to spend at least half their time in the office. Facebook also said it will let employees across all levels apply for remote work if their role allows for it.Zuckerberg said he personally plans to work remotely for at least half of the next year because he's found doing so has given him "more space for long-term thinking and helped me spend time with my family, which has made me happier and more productive at work."The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.