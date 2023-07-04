  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Good Morning America highlights Chestnut Hill man's work to give back to his community

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 6:37PM
GMA highlights Chestnut Hill man's work to give back to his community
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood took center stage Tuesday on Good Morning America.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood took center stage Tuesday on Good Morning America.

The 4th of July party along Germantown Avenue also doubled as a surprise for a beloved community member.

Pastor James Buck Jr. runs Southern Flames Barbecue.

He started a program to hire formerly incarcerated individuals called "The Taste of a Second Chance."

Pastor Buck is also behind a 12-step program, training and teaching them about the business.

"First and foremost we thank you so much, but it's a pleasure to be able to do something for those whose backs are against the margins of society," Buck said.

Philadelphia Councilmember Cindy Bass presented Pastor Buck with a celebratory citation.

It was one of many gifts the community presented to a man doing his best to give back.

Former Action News reporter Jaclyn Lee was in the middle of the celebration!

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW