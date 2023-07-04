Good Morning America highlights Chestnut Hill man's work to give back to his community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood took center stage Tuesday on Good Morning America.

The 4th of July party along Germantown Avenue also doubled as a surprise for a beloved community member.

Pastor James Buck Jr. runs Southern Flames Barbecue.

He started a program to hire formerly incarcerated individuals called "The Taste of a Second Chance."

Pastor Buck is also behind a 12-step program, training and teaching them about the business.

"First and foremost we thank you so much, but it's a pleasure to be able to do something for those whose backs are against the margins of society," Buck said.

Philadelphia Councilmember Cindy Bass presented Pastor Buck with a celebratory citation.

It was one of many gifts the community presented to a man doing his best to give back.

Former Action News reporter Jaclyn Lee was in the middle of the celebration!