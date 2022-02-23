Wharton graduate hands pizza charity venture over to Philabundance

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ben Berman started the nonprofit Good Pizza to help feed his friends and the community.
Berman made dough from scratch inside his Center City home and created a pulley system to deliver the goods to customers below.
"The original thinking was, I can either give away $100 of my own dollars directly to one of these organizations or maybe I can spend $100 on pizza ingredients. I can make someone smile in the interim by making them a delicious pizza and maybe I can turn that $100 into 200, or 300, or $500," Berman told Action News back in 2020.
SEE ALSO: Meet the Wharton grad student dropping free pizzas out of his Center City apartment window
He donated the proceeds from those "pizza drops" to local nonprofits like Philabundance and Project HOME.
The effort caught the attention of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and 76ers stars Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle.
On Wednesday, Berman announced that he was handing over his venture to Philabundance.
"When it was time for me to graduate from school and go back to work full time, I wanted to make sure that Good Pizza lived on in some way. I was always so proud to be able to support Philabundance, and now knowing that it will live on as part of the Philabundance Community Kitchen makes me feel great about the impact that we're able to have with Good Pizza," said Berman.
The hunger relief organization is now following Berman's lead and auctioning off pies.
Each week the Philabundance Community Kitchen (PCK) will make 20 pizza pies and offer them up through a random drawing.
Berman is now running a small company called Tomorrow Farms and he's starting with an animal-free dairy product he's debuting soon.
To learn more about Good Pizza, CLICK HERE.