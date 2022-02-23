feel good

Wharton graduate hands pizza charity venture over to Philabundance

"I wanted to make sure that Good Pizza lived on in some way," said founder Ben Berman.
By and Brandon Longo
EMBED <>More Videos

Wharton graduate hands pizza charity venture over to Philabundance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Wharton graduate's pandemic adaptation will now help feed the masses in Philadelphia.

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ben Berman started the nonprofit Good Pizza to help feed his friends and the community.

Berman made dough from scratch inside his Center City home and created a pulley system to deliver the goods to customers below.

"The original thinking was, I can either give away $100 of my own dollars directly to one of these organizations or maybe I can spend $100 on pizza ingredients. I can make someone smile in the interim by making them a delicious pizza and maybe I can turn that $100 into 200, or 300, or $500," Berman told Action News back in 2020.

SEE ALSO: Meet the Wharton grad student dropping free pizzas out of his Center City apartment window
EMBED More News Videos

A Wharton graduate student's love for pizza and his community spawned a unique effort that's helping those in need in Philadelphia.



He donated the proceeds from those "pizza drops" to local nonprofits like Philabundance and Project HOME.

The effort caught the attention of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and 76ers stars Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle.

On Wednesday, Berman announced that he was handing over his venture to Philabundance.

"When it was time for me to graduate from school and go back to work full time, I wanted to make sure that Good Pizza lived on in some way. I was always so proud to be able to support Philabundance, and now knowing that it will live on as part of the Philabundance Community Kitchen makes me feel great about the impact that we're able to have with Good Pizza," said Berman.

Ben Berman uses a pulley system to drop homemade pizza from his Center City Philadelphia apartment.



The hunger relief organization is now following Berman's lead and auctioning off pies.

Each week the Philabundance Community Kitchen (PCK) will make 20 pizza pies and offer them up through a random drawing.

Berman is now running a small company called Tomorrow Farms and he's starting with an animal-free dairy product he's debuting soon.

To learn more about Good Pizza, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaphilabundancehungerpizzacommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Sick cat meets Gritty: 'Us furballs need to stick together'
Families across the region welcome new additions on Twosday
Local doctors anticipate Twosday births on 2/22/22
Flyers surprise 5 local businesses with $100,000 awards
TOP STORIES
2 people pulled from trench in Lower Merion Twp.
Remains found in Fairmount Park identified as male
17 Philly-area chefs, restaurants up for James Beard Awards
US says Russian forces 'as ready as they can be' to invade
Police ID 24-year-old Delco man killed in hallway of Philly apartments
Pennsylvania high court picks new map of congressional districts
DC braces for potential trucker protest
Show More
Main Line district makes change to mask policy after hourslong meeting
Mickelson apologizes for Saudi comments, deal with KPMG ends
Police union sues over Philadelphia ban on low-level stops
$6K reward offered after Chihuahua rescued from bags along NJ railroad
Fire breaks out at South Philly Home Depot
More TOP STORIES News