Man arrested after good Samaritan helps thwart sexual assault in New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- In Mount Laurel Township officials say a good Samaritan saved a woman who was being attacked by a suspect.

Troopers responded to reports of a possible assault on the I-295 northbound exit ramp to highway 73 last Thursday.

The good Samaritan told police he saw the suspect drag a woman her into a wooded area near the ramp.

He pulled over on the side of the highway and rushed to help the victim.

Donald Cramer, 52, of Philadelphia was taken into custody.

Detectives fear Cramer may be behind other sexual assaults.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey newsnew jersey state policesexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search on for black bear in Warrington Township
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
Source: Malcolm Jenkins with team for physical, back at camp Tues.
Officials urge caution on Delaware River after weekend rescues
Employee accused of using school credit card for personal needs
Police:Suspected serial burglar caught in Delaware
Several injured in SEPTA bus crash
Show More
'GMA' broadcasting from Philly on Thursday
Video shows moment David Ortiz shot in back
Police: Woman steals postal worker uniforms out of NJ laundry room
Drexel Square, a new urban park in Philadelphia, now open
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
More TOP STORIES News