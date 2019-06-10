Man arrested after good Samaritan helps thwart sexual assault in New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- In Mount Laurel Township officials say a good Samaritan saved a woman who was being attacked by a suspect.Troopers responded to reports of a possible assault on the I-295 northbound exit ramp to highway 73 last Thursday.The good Samaritan told police he saw the suspect drag a woman her into a wooded area near the ramp.He pulled over on the side of the highway and rushed to help the victim.Donald Cramer, 52, of Philadelphia was taken into custody.Detectives fear Cramer may be behind other sexual assaults.