Queen Village restaurant goes viral for giving away uneaten food to those less fortunate

QUEEN VILLAGE (WPVI) -- A Haitian restaurant in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood is getting lots of love on social media for sharing a video showing what they do with uneaten food from their kitchen.

The video, captioned "What we do with leftover food from Gou Restaurant in Philly," has gotten over 350,000 views on Tik Tok and thousands of likes on Instagram.

The video goes on to say: "After a night serving valued customers, we serve the less fortunate."

Gou Restaurant opened at 5734 Old 2nd Street last Fall. General manager Louis Senat says after catering an April event in West Philadelphia, they took the extra food to Kensington and distributed the meals along Frankford Avenue to those in need.

"We understand the need out there," said Senat. "People don't have food and certain things, and we thought that would be the right place to start off with."

Senat says their post was simply a small recap of what they do to help their neighbors. He had no idea it would garner this reaction.

"We're trying to show our Christian love. Our restaurant is the heart of what we do, everyday. Our goal is to survive and give our gifts back to the community," he added.