Center City District Restaurant Week kicks off with over 100 locations to try

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People, tables, and a whole lot of food lined the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday to kick off Center City District Restaurant Week.

"I told the waitress, 'Bring everything. We want everything,'" said Roderick Rogers from Chestnut Hill.

One set of friends had a little taste of everything on the menu at SamPan, from lo mein to dumplings to fried rice.

"The vibe, the fusion, everything is served family style, so definitely a fun place to check out and eat with friends," said Assistant General Manager Gianna Spatoulas.

"We're foodies," said Rogers. "We love to eat, so the more the merrier for us."

Organizers said this year, more than 110 restaurants are participating, which is the most they've had since before the COVID pandemic.

Guests can choose cuisines ranging from American to Mexican, Caribbean, Mediterranean, and more.

It's the homemade Italian food at Gran Caffe L'Aquila that enticed the Morilla family to drive nearly two hours from Maryland.

"I love it," said Griselda Morilla. "I feel like it's unique. I love the food, and I love the place."

"It's in the city," said Otniel Morilla. "It's very authentic. I love the whole market thing."

The restaurant manager said they've been serving nonstop.

"As you can see there's like a river of people coming in, checking out the place," said Boro Miteski. "We have a bunch of people getting gelato and coffee to go, so it's been pretty good."

Just down the block, two friends and a puppy named Cosmo were in the mood for Latin American cuisine at Bar Bombon.

"I got some nachos," said Maya Patel from Center City. "They were really good. I tore them up."

"I'm vegetarian, so it's a good vegetarian spot near Rittenhouse," said Lillie Julius from Fairmount.

Organizers said the dining deals give guests the chance to try delicious delights while boosting business for restaurants.

"It's been helping with exposure, new guests, and more clientele, and we love to be busy," said General Manager Ann-Marie Chalmers. "We anticipate it to greatly boost our revenue compared to weeks over the summer."

Customers are reminded to savor every last bite, especially when it comes to sweet treats.

"Save room for dessert," said Chalmers. "Chef put his whole heart into these desserts. You have to come try them."

Restaurant week ends September 21.