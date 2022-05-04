abortion

Leaked draft opinion represents 'seismic shift' in approach to privacy, personal autonomy: Gov. Wolf

Wolf has vowed to veto any legislation "that would overturn a woman's right to choose."
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf was in Philadelphia Wednesday morning to reaffirm his pledge to protect access to abortion in the state.

Wolf was joined by Planned Parenthood officials at Independence National Historical Park.

The gathering came just days after a draft opinion was leaked, indicating the Supreme Court could vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and leave it up to the states to decide their own abortion policies.

The Supreme Court confirmed the leaked draft, first published by Politico, was an authentic document but said Tuesday "it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."

Though the draft opinion could change, Democrats and Republicans across the states pledged action amid warnings such a ruling could also put other rights at risk -battles that could likewise play out in the states.

"I don't think it's possible to overemphasize the seismic shift this represents in America's approach to privacy, to personal autonomy and to healthcare rights," Wolf said Wednesday.

Wolf has vowed to veto any legislation "that would overturn a woman's right to choose."

However, things could change in the Keystone State since Wolf is in the last year of his governorship, making abortion rights a hot-button issue in this year's gubernatorial election.
