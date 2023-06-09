Some Philadelphia graduation ceremonies forced to move indoors due to air quality concerns

The ceremony at Lincoln High School, which had been planned for the football field, was moved to the gym over concerns about air quality.

The ceremony, which had been planned for the football field, was moved to the gym over concerns about air quality after an announcement from the School District of Philadelphia on Thursday.

"I'm proud, proud that we made it," said graduate Jefferson Mascaranhas.

The graduating class is comprised of 289 students. The crowd at the Mayfair school was full of their family and biggest fans.

"It's exciting. I'm very proud of her. She came a long way," said grandparent Charlena Crosby.

"Our graduating class is made up of everyone and anyone you can think of, nationalities countries, origins, abilities, and they've all gone through their own paths and their journeys to get here to this day," said Assistant Principal Jade McCray.

At Lincoln, moving the ceremony indoors meant only three guests per person.

"It's a little sad because I invited my family," said graduate Damares Garcia.

"It's sad because the two sisters wanted to come and their grandfathers. But their mom and dad are over there, so they're the main ones, and grandma," said proud grandparent Sherry Ezekiel, who promised a larger party later with family.

The school always has contingency plans up its sleeve.

"At the end of the day, we always have a plan A, B, and C. We know rain or shine, but the biggest thing is we're making sure that they're graduating. They're having their moment", said Assistant Principal Dr. Jessica Thomas. "Our motto here at Lincoln is that we're 'Lincoln strong', and our graduates leave being stronger than they came."

The overwhelming feeling in the gym was one of pride.

Titus Russell, a member of the National Honor Society, is bound for Penn State and explained how much graduating means to him.

"I'm originally from Africa. I came when I was 8. Adjusting was a little bit hard, but when I did I made a lot of friends," Russell said "This was a big accomplishment to get to where I am today. A lot of kids didn't have the opportunity to be here today, but I did, and I'm grateful."