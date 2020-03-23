Education

Colleges and universities begin cancelling or postponing graduation ceremonies amid COVID-19 pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic growing and the increased awareness for the need for social distancing to slow the spread of the virus, several colleges and universities have begun to announce that they will either cancel, postpone or hold virtual commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY

Villanova University said Monday that classes will remain online and all events on campus are canceled for the spring semester.

According to the university, cancelation includes commencement ceremonies as originally planned.

The university says it will confer degrees on the scheduled day (May 15) but during a live-stream event and when it is safer to gather graduates will be honored in person at Villanova.

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

Temple University issued a statement Monday saying its spring on-campus commencement exercises would be postponed.

The University said over the next few weeks, as more is learned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will engage the university community in a conversation about "a meaningful recognition."

The prospective graduates who have met all of the academic requirements for graduation will earn their degrees as of May 7.
