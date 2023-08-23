WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Graison Taylor is go-to for glam in custom formalwear

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 3:05PM
Graison Taylor is go-to for glam in custom formalwear
EMBED <>More Videos

At Graison Taylor, owner-designer Syreeta Lash handmakes gowns and suits for proms, weddings, or any special occasion.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Graison Taylor is the name that owner-designer Syreeta Lash came up with for her formalwear brand.

She says 'Grayson' is her favorite name, and that 'tailoring' is what she does.

Her style is old-world Hollywood glamour, and her one-of-a-kind creations often feature shine and other forms of bedazzled bling.

With enough lead-time, she can handmake gowns and suits for proms, weddings, or any special occasion.

The studio is located at The Artist Warehouse in Chester, but any appointments for consultation can also be done virtually.

Graison Taylor - Designs by Syreeta Lash | Instagram | Facebook

The Artist Warehouse / Indigo Mills

114 W. 5th Street, Chester, PA 19013

302-439-0585

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW